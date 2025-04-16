VCK Sinthanai Selvan demands TN Government to establish folk games development centre

CHENNAI: VCK Assembly floor leader Sinthanai Selvan on Tuesday demanded that the state government take steps to establish a folk games development centre in Chennai, while emphasising the importance of preserving traditional games that are on the verge of extinction.

He spoke in the Assembly during the debate on the demand for grants for the Information and Publicity Department and urged that a folk games development centre should be established in Chennai. Through this centre efforts must be made to conduct the traditional games that are on the verge of extinction.

He highlighted that unlike modern sports, folk games require minimal equipment and can foster camaraderie among teenagers. “These games should be revived and reintroduced to the public in a renewed form that aligns with contemporary needs,” Selvan stated.

In addition to this cultural initiative, Selvan urged the state to designate June 3, the birth anniversary of M Karunanidhi, as “State Autonomy Day.”