After meltdown, AIADMK-BJP Tiruppur units put up a joint show

TIRUPPUR: In a bid to clear confusion on the contours of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, the functionaries of both the parties jointly told reporters in Tiruppur on Wednesday that they will work together to win in the upcoming 2026 assembly election.

The statement aimed to put an end to the differences of opinion that prevailed among the functionaries in Tiruppur over the newly stitched AIADMK-BJP alliance.

The comments made by former MLA and Amma Peravai joint secretary S Gunasekaran and Tiruppur councillor M Kannappan regarding the AIADMK-BJP alliance at the urban district AIADMK consultative meeting held in Tiruppur on Monday had caused a stir among the rank and file of the parties.

It is alleged that Gunasekaran had remarked the AIADMK-BJP alliance is a ‘sad thing’ for Muslims. BJP functionaries in Tiruppur expressed their opposition to their comments on social media, leading to differences of opinion among the local functionaries of the two parties.

Gunasekaran and BJP district president KCMB Srinivasan jointly met the media in Tiruppur on Wednesday and said, “Some people who did not like the AIADMK-BJP alliance shared incomplete videos of S Gunasekaran’s speech. We have reached a conclusion regarding this issue after smooth talks on both sides.

The AIADMK and the BJP will work together for election victory in Tiruppur. The AIADMK and the BJP’s common enemy, the DMK, will be defeated in the election. Our alliance will win more than 200 seats in the election.”

EPS denied permission to raise issue, leads walk out

Chennai: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami staged a walk out after his request to raise an issue under Rule 72 (motion expressing want of confidence in the ministry) during the zero hour was turned down. Speaker M Appavu had said the issue cannot be taken for discussion immediately as the notice given for raising the issue was under his consideration.

Outside the Assembly, Palaniswami told reporters that he was trying to raise an issue under Rule 72 in view of the ED raids in places linking to ministers KN Nehru and V Senthil Balaji, and remarks of minister K Ponmudy insulting women and Hinduism. Palaniswami said in the past, speakers allowed discussion under Rule 72 many times.