Kalaignar film archive to come up at MGR institute

CHENNAI: Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan announced in the Assembly on Wednesday that a digitised archive on South Indian films named ‘Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Film Treasury’ will be established at the MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute at a cost of Rs 3 crore.

In the reply to the discussion on the budget demand, the minister said, the centre will serve in protecting invaluable materials on films, including photographs, books on stories of films, song books, and old and short films and other such information.

The minister also said that a statue of poet Thiruvalluvar will be installed near the International Convention Centre at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

To promote training, research, and the advancement of media education in the field of journalism, a premier educational institution - the Institute of Journalism and Media Studies - will be established. Starting this academic year, the institute will aim to encourage passionate and talented young individuals and provide quality education in journalism and media studies.

The monthly financial assistance provided to Tamil scholars will be increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 7,500. The announcement was made on behalf of the Tamil Development Department. Saminathan also said that a statue of Tamil Thaai (Mother Tamil) will be installed at the Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore.

In the interest of youth in Tamil Nadu who are preparing for competitive examinations, a new state-of-the-art All India Civil Services coaching centre will be set up in Anna Nagar, Chennai.