TN farmers grieve over changes in compensation norm against crop damage

COIMBATORE: Farmers expressed disappointment over changes in providing compensation for banana crop damages ravaged by wild animals. They alleged that the department has reduced the compensation by fixing a ceiling of Rs 25,000 per acre instead of the earlier method of issuing compensation per damaged banana plantain.

P Kandasamy, general secretary of a farmers association said, "The forest department was providing Rs 100 per banana plantain as compensation for damage caused by wild animals. Over 1,000 banana plantain can be planted in one acre of land. For instance, a compensation of Rs 25,000 should be provided if 250 banana plantains are damaged, but farmers can get up to Rs 6,250 against the damage of 250 plantains as they claim that only 0.25 acres of land have been affected."

M Narasimharaj, a farmer of Ramanathapuram in Thadagam, said, "I have planted bananas in my two acres of land. On April 1, wild boars intruded into the farm and damaged around 319 banana plantains. Following the damages by wild boars, I applied for compensation with the forest department. They reviewed it and answered in a letter that I would be provided compensation for damages of banana in 32 cents and not plantain wise, as provided earlier. As per the new norm, I can get a maximum of Rs 8,000 against the crop damage instead of Rs 31,900."

When contacted N Jayaraj, Divisional Forest Officer, Coimbatore denied the farmers claim. "There have been no changes in the norm. Farmers will be paid proper compensation as provided earlier."