Lorry mows down 35-year-old biker in Tamil Nadu, body dragged for 10 kilometres

MADURAI: A 35-year-old man died after his motorbike was mowed down by the container lorry near Vadipatti on Friday early morning. Not being aware. the lorry driver dragged the vehicle and the victim for more than 10 km.

The incident is believed to have happened around 3 am. The deceased was identified as A Suryaprakash (35) of Vadugapatti.

According to police, he was hit from behind at Andipatti Bungalow and got struck inside the lorry along with bike. A group of people, who were sitting on the road, noticed it and chased the lorry and alerted the driver. After stopping the vehicles, the driver escaped from the spot.

Suryaprakash’s body was decapitated in the accident, and one of his legs was found in another place later in the day. His body was handed over to family after post mortem. Vadipatti police are looking for the lorry driver.

Molasses spills as tanker topples

A molasses-filled tanker lorry toppled near Cholapuram in Sivaganga on Friday. Around 30,000 liters of molasses leaked out in the incident. According to sources the molasses was being transported from a sugarcane mill in Padamathur to a liquor manufacturing factory.

The driver Balamurugan of Tiruvannamalai lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. The driver was hospitalised. Sivaganga Taluk police launched an investigation.