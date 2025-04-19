Madras HC lauds TN government’s efforts in removing invasive weed species

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has lauded the Tamil Nadu government for its concerted action to remove invasive weed species, including Lantana camara and Prosopis juliflora, for saving the environment and ecology by formulating clear policies.

“At the outset, we record that the forest department is making good progress in the matter of removal of invasive species in the sense that it has formulated clear policy in respect of each of the species. We think the time has come to make giant strides in this regard,” said a special division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy recently while hearing the petitions relating to forest-related matters.

It noted that the total area, where the Lantana camara needed to be removed, is 1,634 hectares, of which, the weeds were removed in 1,459.06 hectares.

The court also had a word of appreciation for the government creating a “dashboard” to provide instant information on the drive to root out the invasive species harming the environment.