Madurai Bench of Madras HC directs TN to set up bone marrow unit at government hospital

MADURAI: Observing that the State cannot avoid its constitutional obligation by citing financial constraints, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Tamil Nadu government to allocate funds to set up a Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT) facility at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai within three months, with further directions to complete the setting up of the facility within six months therefrom.

A bench of justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete, which passed the order, further directed the government to consider and decide on a representation, which is to be made by the petitioner seeking guidelines in respect of the standards of medical and infrastructure facilities in all government hospitals in the state.

The bench issued the directions while disposing of two Public Interest Litigations (PILs), which highlighted the lack of BMT facility in government hospitals across TN and the need for guidelines governing the standard of facilities provided in the said hospitals.

According to the litigants, except Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, Chennai (RGGH) and Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore (ICHHC), no other government hospital has the facility of free BMT services in the State. Since the BMT surgery is a costly procedure, only rich and affluent persons can afford it in private hospitals, they added and sought a direction to establish the facility in GRH and other hospitals.