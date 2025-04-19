TN govt school teachers demand transfer counselling to be started in May

COIMBATORE: Government school teachers have demanded that the school education department conduct transfer counseling in May considering student and teacher welfare.

The teachers said the transfer of teachers in July or August will disrupt the teacher-student bond and put a strain on the teacher, who has to make arrangements for housing, transport etc. in short notice.

P Santhosh, a primary school teacher in Coimbatore, told TNIE that as per norm, the school education department should conduct transfer counseling for teachers from primary to higher secondary school in May every year.

"However, officers of the school education department conduct counselling in July or August every year. As the department conducts the counselling in the middle of the academic year, teachers have to shift to the new school from their native place. When a teacher who handles classes in the beginning of the academic year leaves, there will be no bonding between the new teacher and student in the classroom, affecting the quality of education," he said.

Tamil Nadu Teachers and School Protection Association president R Ramkumar said, "If teachers move to other places in May after counselling, it will be comfortable for them to look for rental, housing, admit their children to schools, etc."

He urged officers to start the counselling process at least by this month and complete it by the beginning of the next academic year. A top officer from the school education department told TNIE that counselling announcement will be made soon.