Coimbatore traders slam delay in MGR Market renovation, demand swift completion before Monsoon

COIMBATORE: Traders at the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market on Mettupalayam Road have voiced strong discontent over the prolonged delay in its renovation, a project that began more than two years ago under the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

Despite repeated appeals, the traders claim that work on the project remains far from complete, leaving them to battle inadequate facilities and daily disruptions.

The renovation project was announced as part of the CCMC's annual budget for the financial year 2023-24, under the Capital Grants Scheme. It included the development of three major markets in the city - MGR Wholesale Market at Rs 3.15 crore, Anna Daily Market at

Rs 4.19 cr on Mettupalayam Road, and the Tomato Market in Sundarapuram at Rs 73 lakh. The plan aimed to modernise the markets, providing improved infrastructure and basic amenities, benefiting approximately 4 lakh visitors and 4,500 traders daily.

However, traders allege that progress has been abysmally slow. President of the Coimbatore District MGR Market and All-Wholesale Vegetable and Fruit Traders Association, CN Pazhanisamy, told TNIE, "The delay in completing the market development works has been affecting us a lot. Officials have been creating disturbances by dumping sand and bricks in the very spots where we unload and trade vegetable sacks."

He further criticised the poor quality of construction, particularly the slabs laid over the stormwater drain, calling them substandard. "There are 112 shops in the market, and everyone is affected by the delay and poor execution. Not even half the work has been completed," he said.