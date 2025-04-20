Coimbatore traders slam delay in MGR Market renovation, demand swift completion before Monsoon

COIMBATORE: Traders at the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market on Mettupalayam Road have voiced strong discontent over the prolonged delay in its renovation, a project that began more than two years ago under the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).
Despite repeated appeals, the traders claim that work on the project remains far from complete, leaving them to battle inadequate facilities and daily disruptions.
The renovation project was announced as part of the CCMC's annual budget for the financial year 2023-24, under the Capital Grants Scheme. It included the development of three major markets in the city - MGR Wholesale Market at Rs 3.15 crore, Anna Daily Market at
Rs 4.19 cr on Mettupalayam Road, and the Tomato Market in Sundarapuram at Rs 73 lakh. The plan aimed to modernise the markets, providing improved infrastructure and basic amenities, benefiting approximately 4 lakh visitors and 4,500 traders daily.
However, traders allege that progress has been abysmally slow. President of the Coimbatore District MGR Market and All-Wholesale Vegetable and Fruit Traders Association, CN Pazhanisamy, told TNIE, "The delay in completing the market development works has been affecting us a lot. Officials have been creating disturbances by dumping sand and bricks in the very spots where we unload and trade vegetable sacks."
He further criticised the poor quality of construction, particularly the slabs laid over the stormwater drain, calling them substandard. "There are 112 shops in the market, and everyone is affected by the delay and poor execution. Not even half the work has been completed," he said.
Pazhanisamy blamed both the contractor and the CCMC for the delay. "The contractor has halted the work several times, mainly because the CCMC failed to clear pending dues. There is a serious lack of accountability. This work began two years ago and yet remains incomplete. The officials must finish it before the monsoon season sets in," he urged.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior CCMC official said the project has been progressing steadily, albeit in a phased manner. "Due to the need for uninterrupted movement of heavy vehicles inside the market, we are carrying out the road works only on one side at a time. Currently, most of the work has been completed. The remaining task is to desilt the main sewage channel leading to Mettupalayam Road, which we plan to complete in the coming days," the official explained.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "The works were delayed due to certain reasons. We planned to shift them to a different place and carry out the works. However, it didn't happen. Meanwhile, we have now expedited the works and have planned to complete the works in a month."
Meanwhile, as the monsoon approaches, traders continue to demand swift action, fearing further disruption if the project is not completed in time.