DMK Government tapping phone calls of BJP leaders, claims TN BJP president Nagenthran

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday accused the DMK government of tapping the phone calls of BJP leaders, including his.

"What is the conversation between us and who are we talking to? These are being monitored. BJP party cadres should remain cautious while taking calls, especially since Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Chennai, revamped the party and announced the alliance within a day,” Nagenthran said, adding, "No one will defeat us if our booth committee becomes strong." Nagenthran was addressing party cadres at a marriage hall in Kalapatti in the city on Saturday evening, during his first visit to Coimbatore after taking charge as the BJP’s state president.

"As BJP’s state president, I have to protect our party cadres from the DMK. There is anti-incumbency in Tamil Nadu, and I will clearly say that the DMK will be ousted from power after the 2026 Assembly elections. The Wherever Shah visits, the BJP party will rule. This was evident in Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra. Now, he visited Tamil Nadu and will bring the NDA alliance rule to the state.”

Further, Nagenthran said, “If the DMK comes to power again, we will not be able to protect ourselves. We have to protect our Sanathan Dharma and Vedas. From today, we have to take a pledge and strengthen our booth committee," the BJP leader added.