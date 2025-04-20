DMK Government tapping phone calls of BJP leaders, claims TN BJP president Nagenthran

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday accused the DMK government of tapping the phone calls of BJP leaders, including his.
"What is the conversation between us and who are we talking to? These are being monitored. BJP party cadres should remain cautious while taking calls, especially since Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Chennai, revamped the party and announced the alliance within a day,” Nagenthran said, adding, "No one will defeat us if our booth committee becomes strong." Nagenthran was addressing party cadres at a marriage hall in Kalapatti in the city on Saturday evening, during his first visit to Coimbatore after taking charge as the BJP’s state president.
"As BJP’s state president, I have to protect our party cadres from the DMK. There is anti-incumbency in Tamil Nadu, and I will clearly say that the DMK will be ousted from power after the 2026 Assembly elections. The Wherever Shah visits, the BJP party will rule. This was evident in Haryana, Delhi and Maharashtra. Now, he visited Tamil Nadu and will bring the NDA alliance rule to the state.”
Further, Nagenthran said, “If the DMK comes to power again, we will not be able to protect ourselves. We have to protect our Sanathan Dharma and Vedas. From today, we have to take a pledge and strengthen our booth committee," the BJP leader added.
He also appealed to party cadres not to worry about the alliance as well as the seats. “Do not post information related to seat sharing on your social media handles. The decision about the seats will be decided by the BJP party high command, including Shah.”
He also appealed to the cadres to travel with AIADMK cadres and leaders.
AIADMK leaders Agri Krishnamoorthy, along with his cadres in Tiruvannamalai, and SP Velumani, along with his party cadres in Coimbatore met Nagenthran.
Further, he said he is maintaining a silence as per Shah’s directives.
"Shah said he will be visiting the state frequently, and will be taking care of party-related activities. However, our duty is to strengthen the party at booth level," he added.
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, while speaking at the meeting, said the DMK party is going to witness its mega defeat in 2026. Addressing press persons in Namakkal, Murugan said, "The DMK is playing a twin role as far as NEET is concerned. When the exam was first tabled, the DMK had a minister of state in the health department. Why did they not oppose it then?" he asked.
Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan appealed to the cadres to work hard and double the MLA's strength in the Assembly.