How AI and voter rolls helped Tamil Nadu police crack murder manhunt from 1994

RANIPET: Thirty-one years after he went into hiding, a man accused in a 1994 murder case has been arrested by the Ranipet police from Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday, concluding an extensive and decades longs search for the fugitive. The man, identified as Baskar Jyothi Gogoi (57), is being brought to Tamil Nadu. Once he arrives, a warrant will be issued and a trial will take place in court.

The police team, led by Arakkonam DSP Y Jaffer Siddik and Sub-Inspector Narayanaswamy, tracked him down under the supervision of Ranipet Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Shukla.

The case had remained one of Ranipet police’s longest unsolved files, with no leads for decades, and Gogoi had never once been arrested. The case pertains to the murder of a 20-something-old woman on March 19, 1994, by her husband RG Chowdary and his accomplice, Baskar Jyothi Gogoi.

Speaking to TNIE, DSP Jaffer said that both Chowdary and Gogoi had been working as sailors at INS Garuda in Kochi in 1991-92.

During that time, Chowdary confided in Gogoi that he was not on good terms with his wife and wanted to eliminate her. One of the issues he reportedly had with his wife was that her parents had lied to him that she had studied till class 10 but she had not. Gogoi agreed to help, demanding Rs 30,000 for the job.

In 1993, to avoid suspicion, Chowdary got himself transferred to INS Rajali in Arakkonam. Over the next three years, he saved up the money and handed over the amount and travel tickets to Gogoi.

The duo then murdered Chowdary’s wife by pouring kerosene on her and setting her ablaze in the INS Rajali quarters where they had been staying in Arakkonam. Gogoi fled the scene while Chowdary claimed it was a suicide.