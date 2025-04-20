TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi urges students to resist Hindi imposition

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday urged students not to be deceived by arguments favouring Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu and to remain vigilant in protecting Tamil and the values of the Dravidian movement.
Speaking at the inauguration of a new auditorium, ‘Kalaignar Kalaiyarangam’, at the Nandanam Government Arts College for Men, built at a cost of Rs 4.80 crore from the MLA local area development fund of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Udhayanidhi reminded students of the historic 1965 anti-Hindi agitation.
“Your seniors had fought against Hindi imposition without expecting any reward. Their struggle protected Tamil. The best way you can honour them as juniors is by carrying the mantle forward and continuing the fight against Hindi imposition through the three language policy in the New Education Policy,” he said.
Recalling an event from the 1980s organised by the then Chairman of Nandanam Arts College Students' Union and now the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA, Thayagam Kavi, on the same college campus, Udhayanidhi said, “In his speech delivered on this very campus, Karunanidhi emphasised the need to resist Hindi imposition. Today, an auditorium named ‘Kalaignar Kalaiyarangam’ stands on this campus in his honour. I hope the students of today carry the same spirit in upholding the core values of the Dravidian movement such as social justice, human rights, and women’s rights.”
He also pointed out that Dravidian leaders such as Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, C.N. Annadurai, and M. Karunanidhi had not encouraged students to take part in protests, but instead urged them to prioritise their education.
“But now, the Union Government is disrupting students’ education through NEET and the New Education Policy,” he added.
Further, Udhayanidhi reminded the audience that Justice Party leader C. Natesan had established the ‘Dravidian Hostel’ in Triplicane in 1916 to provide accommodation for students from disadvantaged communities.
“Last week, Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated a boys’ hostel named after M.C. Raja with modern facilities in Saidapet (built at a cost of Rs 44.50 crore). This is the success of the Dravidian model,” he said.