TN's Dharmapuri ORR project revived: NHAI sends proposal for detailed project report to tackle traffic woes

DHARMAPURI: The plan to build an outer ring road in Dharmapuri to tackle the rising traffic congestion is back in the reckoning again as the National Highways Authority of India has sent a proposal for a 'Detailed Project Report to the state government.

In 2021, the Tamil Nadu government proposed the project aiming to connect the Dharmapuri-Tirupattur road, Krishnagiri road and Harur road. Further, it will connect dozens of state highways including the Morappur road, Ettimatathupatti road, Mittareddihalli road. The proposed road would enable vehicles to bypass the densely populated areas and avert traffic congestion.

In 2021 itself a government order was passed sanctioning Rs 70 lakh for a study to be undertaken. However, the proposal was in limbo thereafter due to the change in regime in the assembly election . Now the NHAI has sent a proposal for "A DPR for an 'Outer Ring Road' in Dharmapuri".

The traffic congestion within Dharmapuri would drastically reduce through the project, NHAI officials said.

Speaking on the need for the 'outer ring road', officials in the administration said, "The Dharmapuri district has a total vehicle flow of about 50,000 commercial vehicles and over 1.5 lakh private vehicles. However, the limitation of the roads has resulted in increasing traffic congestion. Right now vehicles pass through Dharmapuri to access Harur and Thirupattur road. But constructing an 'outer ring road' via Laligam, Venkatampatti, Annasagaram, and Rajapettai would connect to Gundalpatti. This would bypass the town roads and reduce traffic congestion."

Meanwhile officials in the NHAI said, "We had conducted a survey in areas around Dharmapuri assessing the need and possibilities of an outer ring road. We have sought funds for the construction of a 24 km ring road which would improve traffic flow along the highways while reducing congestion within populated areas. We have sent a proposal (to the state government) and soon a DPR will be prepared."