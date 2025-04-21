Fire at Coimbatore's Vellalore dumpyard quelled after swift action

COIMBATORE: A fire broke out at the Vellalore dumpyard in Coimbatore on Sunday evening, triggering a large-scale emergency response from the city's municipal authorities. The blaze, which started unexpectedly around 4:00 pm, engulfed nearly three acres of the sprawling wasteyard.

As thick smoke rose into the sky, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) quickly mobilised resources to bring the situation under control. Over 300 personnel, including corporation staff and emergency workers, were pressed into action.

More than 30 water tankers, four fire engines and multiple earthmovers were deployed to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further. After several hours of coordinated efforts, the fire was fully brought under control.

Senior city officials, including Mayor K Ranganayaki Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Deputy Mayor R Vetri Selvan, Deputy Commissioner Sultana, and Ruling Party Leader Karthikeyan, were present at the site to oversee the firefighting efforts. Their on-ground coordination ensured that operations were carried out efficiently and without delay.

No casualties or injuries were reported, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Legacy wastes dumped in about three acres of the facility were burned to ashes. Sources said that the fire was contained and the situation was controlled quickly due to the preventive measures that were taken by the civic body earlier.

A major fire which had broken out at the facility last year lasted for nearly a month before it was fully contained. Later, the civic body took a series of measures and established several amenities at the dumpyard such as motor pump-fitted table trucks, watch towers, CCTV surveillance cameras, road access, borewells, among others to prevent major mishaps.