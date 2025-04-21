‘Stalin shaken by support for AIADMK-BJP tie-up’: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI/DINDIGUL: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin has been shaken by the people’s support to the BJP-AIADMK alliance, TN BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said on Sunday. In a post on ‘X’, Nagenthran said the DMK’s nervousness about the alliance was understandable, given the visible groundswell it has been receiving.

“Perhaps this is why the chief minister is repeatedly speaking about our strong alliance on every platform,” he said. “While Stalin says TN will be out of control for central government, it is his government that is out of control in several issues such as law and order, drug abuse, corruption, and unfulfilled promises.”

Addressing a meeting in Dindigul, Nagenthran instructed functionaries not to make controversial statements about the alliance. “The alliance is strong. Some of our functionaries are releasing statements about the alliance on social media, and these posts shouldn’t create problems,” Nagenthran said.