Tippler rams car with lorry in parking scuffle in Salem; woman injured

COIMBATORE: After a scuffle over dumping of garbage outside a house at Ammampalayam in Attur of Salem district, a lorry driver attempted to mow down a group of residents and hit a parked car. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

The lorry was driven by P Balamurugan (40) in support of Boopathy, who had frequent quarrels with his neighbour M Anitha. Anitha allegedly used to dump household waste in front of Boopathy’s house. Boopathy and Anitha had also quarrelled over the latter parking her car on the Panchayat Road.

On Saturday, a quarrel erupted between Anitha and Boopathy over parking. While neighbours tried to pacify them, Boopathy’s relative Balamurugan, in an intoxicated state, drove the lorry and hit Anitha and the car. Anitha was injured and admitted to the Salem GH.

“Based on Anitha’s complaint, we have booked a case against four persons from Boopathy’s family, and as per a complaint from Balamurugan’s wife, we have registered a case against Anitha and her family members,” the officer added.