AIADMK man, two women killed after car runs over bike in TN

CUDDALORE: Three persons, including an AIADMK functionary, were killed after a car collided with a motorcycle near Cuddalore on Monday. The deceased have been identified as AIADMK branch secretary P Nehru (55), a resident of M Puthur, and two women wage labourers — P Saranya (30) and B Kalpana (30), residents of Naginatham.

According to police, the incident took place when Nehru was on his way to collect cashew nuts from his grove on a motorcycle, accompanied by Saranya and Kalpana. “When they were travelling on the Villupuram–Nagapattinam NH near Ramapuram, a car coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the two-wheeler,” police sources said.

While Saranya and Kalpana died on the spot, Nehru, who sustained serious injuries, was taken to the Cuddalore Government Headquarters Hospital in an ambulance. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Nehru’s wife, N Sudha, is a former panchayat president of M Puthur.

Following the incident, Thirupathiripuliyur police visited the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them for postmortem to Cuddalore Government Hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is under way. Police said the occupants of the car had fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Meanwhile, local residents expressed concern over the frequent accidents on the newly-laid highway. “Overspeeding and wrong-side driving are common in this area, and the road work is yet to be completed. Three people have died in this accident. Authorities must take action,” said a resident. Villagers also urged the police and highways department to take measures to prevent further accidents in the area.

On Monday afternoon, Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar visited the spot and conducted an inspection. He instructed the officials to repair the damaged barrier in the middle of the road and install barricades to prevent the public from crossing the road.