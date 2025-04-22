Minister SM Nasar, MLA Inigo S Irudayaraj to take part in Pope Francis' final rites on behalf of TN govt: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin deputed SM Nasar, Minister for Minorities & Non-Resident Tamils Welfare and DMK MLA Inigo S Irudayaraj to take part in the final rites of Pope Francis, on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

The final rites are expected to take place within a few days.

The CM has already condoled the demise of the Pope and hailed his contributions to humanity, an official press release said.

Meanwhile, the State Assembly Speaker M Appavu read out a condolence resolution in honour of the Pope and recalled his services.

The members of the House observed silence for two minutes as a mark of respect for the departed religious leader.