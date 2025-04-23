825 sports kits distributed to 688 villages in Villupuram over six months: District admin

VILLUPURAM: The district administration on Tuesday stated that about 825 sports kit to each village has been successfully distributed to 688 village panchayats in Villupuram in the last six months.

According to a release, in a significant push to encourage rural sports, the collector, distributed 825 sports equipment kits to 688 village panchayats under the Kalaingar Sports Equipment Distribution Scheme in the last six months. The event was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at a state event held in the Government Law College, Villupuram in November last year.

Each kit included 33 types of sporting items, including footballs, volleyballs, cricket gear, badminton rackets, kabaddi kits, skipping ropes, chess boards, and dumbbells of varying weights. These kits are maintained at the respective village panchayat offices and are made available daily to interested youth and students.

The scheme has received widespread appreciation, particularly from rural youth. Many reflected on the scheme stating they only had the passion to play but lacked the funds for proper equipment. Now, thanks to the government, they play every day with quality gear.

Collector S Sheikh Abdul Rahman said the initiative not only fosters athletic development in rural areas but also instilled discipline, teamwork, and health awareness.