AIADMK stages protest over delay in opening Rajiv Gandhi Bus Terminus

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK on Tuesday staged a protest demanding the immediate opening of the newly reconstructed Rajiv Gandhi Bus Terminus, which remains non-operational despite being completed and handed over to the municipality nearly four months ago.

Led by AIADMK State Secretary A Anbalagan, the demonstrators slammed the territorial administration for its delay in operationalising the facility, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 33 crore. Protesters said the continued inaccessibility of the terminus was causing severe hardship to daily commuters.

Anbalagan pointed out that the Madras High Court had already intervened in the matter, following a dispute over the allotment of over 30 newly built shops within the terminus premises. While the court has issued directions regarding the distribution of the shops, the process remains incomplete, thereby stalling the opening of the bus stand.

In the meantime, a temporary bus stand operating at AFT Ground, near the Integrated Court Complex, is allegedly creating a host of problems. Commuters are reportedly struggling with a lack of basic amenities, including toilets—leading some to relieve themselves in nearby residential areas. Residents have raised concerns over deteriorating hygiene and dust pollution, with several cases of respiratory illnesses being reported, particularly among children and the elderly.

Anbalagan further criticised the traffic congestion in the vicinity of the court complex, which he said has been aggravated by the makeshift terminal. He also took aim at the delay in the construction of a proposed railway flyover in the same area, alleging that work had not progressed since the Bhoomi Puja held three months ago—partly due to the continued presence of the temporary bus stand.

Blaming the municipal administration for its inaction, Anbalagan called upon the chief minister to intervene directly and instruct senior officials to ensure the bus terminus is opened within this month.

“It is deeply regrettable that a completed public facility remains unopened due to political interference and vested interests,” he said. “The government must clarify who is accountable for this delay and act without further hesitation.”