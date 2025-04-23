AIADMK stages walkout twice after speaker denies nod to raise issues

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly twice on Tuesday over different issues.

During the discussion on the demand for grants for the electricity department, leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami tried to raise an issue regarding Tasmac. However, Speaker M Appavu denied permission, saying AIADMK MLA Natham R Viswanathan or another MLA from the party who is taking part in the discussion could raise the issue.

Since Appavu firmly said he would not allow Palaniswami to speak, the latter led his party legislators to a walkout. Outside the Assembly, Palaniswami said as the leader of the opposition, he could raise any issue but the speaker denied him permission.

Later, towards the end of the discussion, deputy leader of the opposition RB Udhayakumar sought to raise certain issues. However, Appavu denied permission, saying two AIADMK members had already exceeded the time allotted for them. The speaker’s decision led to a protest from AIADMK MLAs, and shortly thereafter, most of them staged a walkout, ahead of Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji’s reply.