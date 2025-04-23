At Rs 48K crore, Tasmac revenue via excise & VAT up Rs 2.5K crore

CHENNAI: The revenue earned by Tasmac through excise duty and Value Added Tax increased by Rs 2,483.30 crore to touch Rs 48,344 crore in 2024-25, compared to Rs 45,855.70 crore in 2023-24, according to the policy note tabled in the Assembly by Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday.

Officials said the increase in revenue is contributed by the upward revision liquor prices last year, including an increase in excise duty. In the revenue Rs 37,323 crore came from VAT and Rs 11,020 crore from excise. The policy note said the figures for 2024-25 is subject to reconciliation.

The increase in revenue between 2022-23 (Rs 44,121 cr) and 2023-24 was by around 4%. In 2021-22, the revenue was Rs 36,050.65 crore.

In his reply to the discussion on the budgetary demand for his departments, the minister said full end-to-end computerisation of all Tasmac operations has already been rolled out in 28 districts.

“This end-to-end system helps monitor every stage of the operations, from production points to final distribution. It is now being fully implemented in 28 districts and can be monitored directly from the department’s office,” he said.

He added a number of measures have been implemented to fulfil Chief Minister M K Stalin’s vision to make Tamil Nadu completely free from drug trafficking of all kinds.

Senthil Balaji informed that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) aims to generate 50% of its electricity from its own sources and renewable energy by the year 2030. He said several thermal and pumped storage projects are being fast-tracked as per the instructions of the CM to meet this goal.

“Around 91% of the works at Udangudi Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2x660 MW) have been completed. The first unit with 660 MW capacity will begin operations in July, and the second unit will be ready by October this year” he said.

The minister also informed the Assembly that the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power Project (2x660 MW) is expected to be commissioned by March 2026, as 62% of the work has already been completed.

Explaining the state government’s target, he noted, “We planned to set up new thermal power stations with a combined capacity of 5,700 MW. So far, 800 MW has already started generating electricity.