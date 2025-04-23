CCMC begins removing unauthorised flag poles across Coimbatore following HC order

COIMBATORE: Acting on a directive from the Madras High Court, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Tuesday began removing unauthorised flag poles installed by political parties in public spaces across the city.

The civic body had earlier issued a 15-day ultimatum urging political parties to voluntarily dismantle these structures. The deadline ended on April 21, and as little to no compliance was observed by the parties, CCMC officials along with police personnel launched a city-wide removal drive on Tuesday.

"These flag poles were installed without proper permissions and are a violation of civic regulations. Despite repeated notices, most parties failed to remove them. Public spaces belong to everyone and this step was necessary to ensure safety and maintain order," said a senior official from the town planning department.

The initiative follows growing concerns over visual clutter and potential safety risks posed by flag poles that had mushroomed across key areas in the city, often obstructing pavements and public utilities. Sources added that the civic body will likely collect expenses incurred during the removal works from the political parties.

On Tuesday, teams were seen taking down flag poles in several localities, including major intersections and near government buildings. The corporation said that strict action will be taken against any future violations, including the reinstallation of such poles without approval.

While the move has drawn criticism from some party workers, many residents have welcomed the effort, viewing it as a step toward reclaiming public space and ensuring civic discipline.

ZONE | POLES REMOVED

Central | 49

East | 71

North | 46

West | 22

South | 27

Total | 215