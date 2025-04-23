Congress accuses BJP of misusing ED to target rivals, stifle dissent

PUDUCHERRY: The Congress party has levelled strong accusations against the BJP-led union government, alleging systematic misuse of investigative agencies—particularly the Enforcement Directorate (ED)—to target political rivals and silence dissent.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, AICC spokesperson Mohan Kumaramangalam charged that the ED is operating as a “handmaiden of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” and claimed that the agency is being weaponised to coerce Congress leaders into joining the BJP. “The ED has essentially become the ‘Amit Shah Department’,” he remarked, condemning what he described as the use of legal intimidation to undermine opposition forces.

Citing the National Herald case, in which Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have faced repeated summons, Kumaramangalam argued that the probe lacks evidence and substance. While the Income Tax Department’s allegation involves an amount of Rs 3.43 crore, he said BJP supporters were falsely propagating an inflated figure of Rs 5,000 crore to malign the party.

Echoing similar sentiments, Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president V Vaithilingam lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of eroding institutional integrity. Referring to the ruling party’s response to a recent Supreme Court judgement in favour of the Tamil Nadu government, Vaithilingam said it was “deeply troubling” and alleged that BJP members were even threatening the judiciary. He also criticised recent remarks made by the vice-president on the SC's functioning, calling them “painful” and indicative of efforts to distort the Constitution.

The Congress announced a series of agitations across Puducherry through the month of May. The protest will commence with a statewide demonstration on May 1, condemning the alleged misuse of central agencies.

From May 3 to 10, district-level awareness campaigns will focus on the National Herald case. This will be followed by constituency-wise protests between may 11 and 20, spotlighting key public issues such as unemployment and inflation. The final phase, from May 21 to 30, will involve door-to-door outreach programmes aimed at mobilising public support.

Senior party leaders, including former chief minister V Narayanasamy and former minister Kandasamy, were present at the briefing. The Congress leadership has urged its cadre and the public to actively take part in the protests, framing the movement as a fight to “defend democracy and uphold the Constitution.”