Drinking water turns pale yellow in Palani, residents worried

DINDIGUL: Several residents of Palani expressed concerns after water supplied by municipality through a common pipeline turned light yellow in the past two days. Officials in Palani municipality said water pumped from the Palar dam has turned pale yellow as storage level dropped from 65 feet to 36 feet.

Speaking to TNIE, P Thiyagarajan a resident, said "For the past two days, we have been receiving water which is light yellow in colour. We reached out to the municipality officials about the issue. Local sanitary staff maintained there is no cause for panic and that we can boil the water and drink. But we are worried as we always used to drink clear water."

K Raju, a ward councillor, said,"Whenever there is water scarcity, this kind problems happen in Palani. There has never been a contamination issue or health hazard. Even during the rain season, the water changes to light brown colour."

Officials said water in the Palar dam has gone down from 65 feet to 36 feet, exposing the sucking pipes in the upper layer of mud mixed water inside the dam. They maintained that there nothing to panic as the pipelines are well maintained and water is chlorinated.

Admitting the development, Palani municipality chief engineer K Rajavel said,"The water is fit to drink. There are 32,000 households in Palani. Since the level in the dam has dipped, water is drawn from low depth which could be the reason. But end to end chlorination is done. The present daily requirement is 7.2 lakh litres. As a precautionary measure, we are asking consumers to drink water only after boiling it."