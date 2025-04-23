Fire breaks out at footwear unit in Vellore due to FM radio short circuit

VELLORE: A fire broke out at a two-storey building utilised for manufacturing footwear in Saidapet on Tuesday.

According to fire and rescue service officials, the fire broke out following an electric short circuit in wires connected to an FM radio player belonging to a man making footwear inside the building premises.

Some residents alerted the officials after smoke started billowing out of the building. The officials took nearly an hour to bring the fire under control.

Officials told TNIE that a man identified as S Mugundan was manufacturing footwear at the house located at Ramar Bajanai Koil Street, Saidapet. Since the footwear contained plastic, officials said the fire was difficult to douse.

No injuries were reported. Property worth around Rs 9,000 was damaged.

The entire house was engulfed in flames and they initially hesitated to enter, fearing the building might collapse. They accessed the terrace, made holes in the ceiling, and extinguished the fire from above, officials said.