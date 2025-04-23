Plea against using furnace oil to build roads: Madras High Court issues notice

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government on a petition filed by a contractor seeking a direction to the state highways and rural development department not to insist on using furnace oil for laying roads or any other purposes. The petitioner said use of furnace oil is prohibited by central and state pollution control boards.

The petitioner, S Subram of Pudukkottai, stated that Supreme Court had passed a series of orders in 2017 and 2018, directing all state governments and union territories to ban usage of pet coke and furnace oil, based on a report filed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) that the two ingredients lead to emission of Sulphur diOxide in high concentration. A similar direction was issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in an identical case, he added.

The CPCB also issued a communication on August 23, 2019, directing all states and union territories to prepare policy on use of Pet Coke and Furnace Oil, following which the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), in 2024, released revised guidelines stating that instead of fuels such as solvents, industrial wastes and firewood, all hot mix plants should use diesel and Light Diesel Oil (LDO).

While many contractors follow the guidelines, authorities of rural development and highways departments continue to float tenders by preparing estimates only based on the cost of furnace oil, instead of diesel or LDO, forcing contractors to use furnace oil instead of diesel or LDO, the price of which is 15% higher than the former. According to the petitioner, furnace oil is used to fire hot mix plants that are used for mixing stone aggregates with bitumen.

A bench of justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy issued notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case.