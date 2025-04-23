Thrashed by parents outside police station in Madurai, newly-weds moved to safety

MADURAI: A young couple who went against their parents wishes and got married at the Usilampatti All Women Police Station were thrashed by the family members on Monday.

According to police, the couple, both in their 20s and belonging to a caste Hindu community, were in love. But their relationship was opposed by the respective families as they had a feud for more than 20 years due to a land dispute.

Recently, the girl’s family had planned to marry her off to a relative. After learning about it on Monday, the girl went to the police station along with the youth and got married. Later, police personnel called both the families to the station for talks.

Assuming the family members were convinced, the newly weds came out of the station, but were thrashed by the family in full public view on the road. Police intervened and moved the couple to a safe place.

“As both sides has enmity for decades they could not accept the marriage. We have booked cases against the family members,” said a police officer.