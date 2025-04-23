Two Tamil medium candidates crack civil services, credit TN government’s support

CHENNAI: In a remarkable feat, two candidates from Tamil Nadu, P Kamaraj (29) and S Sankar Pandiyaraj (30), have cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2024, by writing it in Tamil, securing 614th and 807th ranks, respectively.
Of the six candidates who attempted mains in Tamil, only these two aspirants, who studied in Tamil medium schools, cleared the exam. Notably, the number of candidates writing the exam in Tamil is fairly low, and no one had cleared it in Tamil last year.
Sankar Pandiyaraj, who hails from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar, is the son of tailors currently settled in Madurai. “I was inspired to become an IAS officer after meeting Sagayam IAS in Madurai. Studying in Tamil medium, I wanted to write the exam in the language I was most comfortable with. However, clearing the exam without knowing English is nearly impossible, he said, recalling his initial struggles.
Unable to afford regular college, Sankar completed BBA through distance education while doing part-time jobs. During his stay in Chennai, he often ate at Amma Unavagams, and also benefited from the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, receiving Rs 7,500/month. The amount was hiked to Rs 25,000 after clearing prelims. “Without this support, I wouldn’t have been able to clear the exam. I also received help from an NGO for which I was volunteering with in Cheyyar,” he added.
Highlighting the growing accessibility of resources for Tamil medium aspirants, P Kamaraj from Rajapalayam said, “There are now AI tools that can translate study materials. The TN government is also helping by translating vital articles from English newspapers into Tamil,” he said.
T Sankara Saravanan, joint director at TN Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, who mentors UPSC aspirants, noted that candidates opting for Tamil must be proficient in both Tamil and English.
“The question papers are still available only in English and Hindi for prelims and mains. While study materials for subjects like history is available in Tamil, it’s difficult to find it for current affairs. The Kalaignar Centenary Library helps to bridge this gap by translating important English news articles,” said Saravanan, who also mentored Kamaraj.
Retired IAS officer R Balakrishnan, who was among the first batch to clear the exam in Tamil, said it was heartening to see more students clearing UPSC in Tamil.
Tangedco MD’s son secures 80th rank
In his second attempt, Arvind Radhakrishnan, son of senior IAS officer and chairman/MD of Tangedco J Radhakrishnan, secured an AIR 80 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2024. Arvind, who is currently pursuing final year post graduation in general medicine, had secured AIR 361 in his first attempt