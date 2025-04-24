Five killed, 28 injured in Indian Gaur attacks in Kodaikanal over five years, says forest department

DINDIGUL: Responding to an RTI query filed by TNIE, officials from the forest department said that five people were killed and 28 people were injured in Indian Gaur attack in Kodaikanal for the past five years (2020-24). A compensation of Rs 56.17 lakh was also offered for various animal attacks.

They added that in the last five years, five people were killed and 28 people were injured by Indian gaurs, one person was killed and 16 were injured inwild boars attack, two people were killed and one person was injured in an elephant attack and the Kodaikanal Forest Division provided a solatioum of Rs 56,17,500 to the victims.

P Chelladurai, Kodaikanal Municipality chairman, told TNIE, “Among all the animals, Indian gaur is a serious menace in Kodaikanal. We can see these animals in all parts of the town, and they have started eating domestic food waste. Since these animals are large and strong, no one can stop them during an attack.”

S Rajkumar, a trader, said, “15 years ago, Indian gaurs were rare, and we had to go near Berijam Lake to see them. However, over time, their population has increased, and we believe this is due to the large availability of grasslands. After a period of time, they started moving towards farmlands in hill slopes. Later, they started entering residential settlements. If these animals are transported to deeper forests, we can avoid animal attacks and death in Kodaikanal.”

An official from the forest department said, “Indian gaurs are very strong animals. A single male could weigh more than 800 kilograms. Sometimes they grow more than 1,200 kilograms. Hence, due to its sheer size and aggressiveness, it cannot be tamed or captured. Translocating these animals is highly risky. Besides, as most of the villages are surrounded by forest areas, it is very common to see such animals move near farmlands.”