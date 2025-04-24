Otteri park in Vellore faces neglect; residents raise concerns over cleanliness and safety

VELLORE: Once hailed as a prime recreational destination, Otteri Park now stands in disrepair, raising concerns among residents. Inaugurated in 2014 at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore, the park spans seven acres. It boasts a three-kilometre promenade, a playground for children, a basketball court, an amphitheatre, benches, and decorative lighting among other facilities. Initially celebrated as the second-best spot for leisure after Vellore Fort, its current condition has rendered many facilities unusable.
During TNIE's visit on Sunday, a vendor was using the park to sell ice apples, leaving waste behind. Several men were enjoying ice apples in the park, leaving their waste.
The park's cleanliness has deteriorated considerably. Both men's and women's restrooms are filthy and malodorous, some doors are broken, and the walking paths are littered with shrubs and debris. Visitors noted that dry leaves are gathered into piles instead of being properly disposed of.
Regular visitor B Suresh expressed dissatisfaction, highlighting the lack of drinking water, which is a basic necessity, especially during hot months. He also pointed out that inadequate security near Otteri Lake has led to individuals consuming alcohol in the area, leaving behind discarded bottles and increasing safety concerns. “The compound wall is too low, allowing easy access for those looking to drink,” he added. Following recent heavy rains, part of the wall collapsed due to a fallen tree, further exacerbating the situation.
Another visitor, T Asif, remarked on the disrepair of the tennis and basketball courts, which lack basic equipment like a net and a ball. Overgrown vegetation and dilapidated children's play structures were also noted as issues contributing to the decline in visitor numbers; the park now sees primarily couples, as families seek alternatives due to maintenance shortcomings.
Despite these challenges, locals continue to frequent the park in the evenings and on weekends, as it remains one of the few spaces for social outings. Security concerns remain, with some using the rear access point of the park to avoid the Rs 5 entry fee, where a wall is absent.
Safety risks extend to the watchtower structure overlooking Otteri Lake. An overbridge remains open, and youths often climb it for picturesque views despite missing walkway panels. This situation poses a dangerous risk for those eager to capture selfies.
Area councillor Bobby Kathiravan criticised the corporation's lack of action. “I have personally funded clean-up efforts several times, but the Corporation fails to take responsibility. Following repeated complaints, a watchman was appointed. But he faces harassment when confronting individuals consuming alcohol,” she stated, urging for police presence to bolster security.
In response to inquiries about these concerns, a corporation official mentioned that a maintenance tender has been prepared for the toilets, and a comprehensive plan for the park's upkeep will be considered soon.