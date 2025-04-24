Otteri park in Vellore faces neglect; residents raise concerns over cleanliness and safety

VELLORE: Once hailed as a prime recreational destination, Otteri Park now stands in disrepair, raising concerns among residents. Inaugurated in 2014 at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore, the park spans seven acres. It boasts a three-kilometre promenade, a playground for children, a basketball court, an amphitheatre, benches, and decorative lighting among other facilities. Initially celebrated as the second-best spot for leisure after Vellore Fort, its current condition has rendered many facilities unusable.

During TNIE's visit on Sunday, a vendor was using the park to sell ice apples, leaving waste behind. Several men were enjoying ice apples in the park, leaving their waste.

The park's cleanliness has deteriorated considerably. Both men's and women's restrooms are filthy and malodorous, some doors are broken, and the walking paths are littered with shrubs and debris. Visitors noted that dry leaves are gathered into piles instead of being properly disposed of.

Regular visitor B Suresh expressed dissatisfaction, highlighting the lack of drinking water, which is a basic necessity, especially during hot months. He also pointed out that inadequate security near Otteri Lake has led to individuals consuming alcohol in the area, leaving behind discarded bottles and increasing safety concerns. “The compound wall is too low, allowing easy access for those looking to drink,” he added. Following recent heavy rains, part of the wall collapsed due to a fallen tree, further exacerbating the situation.