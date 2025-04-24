Tamil Nadu bans raw egg mayonnaise for a year

CHENNAIThe Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration has banned the manufacturing, processing, storage and sale of mayonnaise made using raw eggs across Tamil Nadu due to the risk of Salmonella infections.

The ban, under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, is to be effective from May 8 and will be in force for a period of one year.

"Mayonnaise made of raw eggs is a high risk food as it carries a food poisoning risk especially from Salmonella bacteria- Salmonella typhimurium, Salmonella enteritidis, Escherichia coli and Listeria Monocytogenes," according to the Tamil Nadu gazette notification.

Mayonnaise made from raw eggs, if not stored under the right conditions, provides an environment for Salmonella to grow resulting in food poisoning with symptoms like diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, and nausea. The condiment is at present, commonly used in restaurants and eateries mainly selling burgers, shawarmas and grilled food.

All restaurants, catering services and food operators must stop the usage and sale of the condiment, failing which they may be subject to penalties, according to food safety officials.

In November 2024, Telangana banned raw-egg mayonnaise, also for a period of one year.