TN government sanctions Rs 15 crore for rehabilitation of Kuranganpallam Odai irrigation system

ERODE: The state government has given an Administrative Sanction (AS) for the rehabilitation of Kuranganpallam Odai Irrigation System (Hanuman Nadhi), which provides irrigation facilities for 9,000 acres of agricultural land in Modakurichi and Kodumudi areas of the district. This project is set to be implemented at Rs 15 crore.

Sources said the Kuranganpallam Odai is a rain-fed natural stream which originates at Devanampalayam hamlet near Hanuman Palli village in Modakurichi taluk which runs 39 km and confluences in River Cauvery at Vengambur village of Kodumudi taluk. This stream receives water during northeast monsoon and from the Lower Bhavani main canal during irrigation period as well. The Odai dries up between May and September every year, when the supply in LBP canal stops. To harness flood water and seepage water, seven check dams have been constructed across the stream.

In this context, farmers have been continuously requesting the government to revamp Kuranganpallam Odai irrigation system as its infrastructure is currently in poor shape. Following this, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced this project during his visit here on December 12, 2024, following which, the Chief Engineer of Plan Formulation of the Water Resources Department sent a proposal for the same. Subsequently, the government has now given an AS for the rehabilitation of Kuranganpallam Odai irrigation system at Rs 15 crore.

Mangat Ram Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of WRD, issued a GO which said, "The government after careful examination has decided to accept the proposal. Officials should ensure designs, drawings and description of works prescribed in the estimate should be the same in accordance with the Technical Sanction and execute work as per this."