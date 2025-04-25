Guest worker falls from government hospital building at Tiruppur, dies

COIMBATORE: A day after a guest worker from West Bengal was injured in a train accident and admitted to Tiruppur Government Hospital, he died after falling from the fourth floor of the hospital building on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Vibas Panwan (30) from West Bengal. Police said that he had been travelling by train from West Bengal to Kerala via Tiruppur on Wednesday. He allegedly jumped out of the train when it was slowing down near Koolipalayam railway station near Uthukuli on the outskirts of Tiruppur district. He suffered a fracture on his knee and was sent to Tiruppur Medical College Hospital at Dharapuram Road on Wednesday evening for further treatment, said police.

Police added he was allegedly not interested in getting treated and tried to escape from the ward. "In a bid to escape, he climbed the staircase noticing security guards on the ground floor. While attempting to jump across to the adjacent block, he fell from the fourth floor of the block where he was admitted and died, they further said.

The hospital management alerted Tiruppur city south police, who then retrieved the body and sent it for postmortem examination. They also filed a case for further investigation. Police are investigating whether his fall was due to a failed escape attempt or an attempt to die by suicide.