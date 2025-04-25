Man booked under Pocso for sexually assaulting minor for five years

DHARMAPURI: A 31-year-old man was booked under the Pocso Act for sexual assaulting a minor girl over the course of five years. Adhiyamankottai police are on the look out for the suspect.

Police sources said that in 2020, the 16-year-old girl had gone to school with her relative. While returning home, the then 26-year-old man had taken her to his privately-owned shop, where he offered her a cool drink.

After drinking, she lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted by the relative and he recorded it on a mobile phone. For the past five years, the man had threatened to release the video and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

Last month, the now 21-year-old girl was called by the relative to a secluded location, but she refused to comply. After she told her parents about the incident, they filed a complaint with the Adhiyamakottai police on Wednesday. A case has been registered under sections 3 and 4(2) of the Pocso Act and IPC 366 for kidnapping.