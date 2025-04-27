Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin unveils startup summit logo

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday launched the logo and website for the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit (TNGSS) 2025, set to be held in Coimbatore, as the state seeks to boost its startup ecosystem.

Dates for the summit at CODISSIA, Coimbatore, will be announced soon, according to a release. The summit, organised by the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN) under the MSME Department, aims to position the state as a global startup hub.

The event is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants, including startups, investors, universities, and policymakers from India and abroad.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen the number of startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) rise from 2,032 in 2021 to over 10,800 (till today), is targeting to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the release said.

To realise the vision of ensuring distributed growth across the state, regional hubs have been established over the past four years in 10 districts – Chennai, Madurai, Erode, Tirunelveli, Hosur, Salem, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Coimbatore and Trichy – the release said. The summit will feature a large-scale startup expo with more than 750 stalls representing sectors such as SpaceTech, climate change management, electric vehicle technology, AgriTech, and artificial intelligence. Government departments, corporates, and incubators will also participate, the release said.