'Mahalir Thittam' in Tiruchy gives Rs 12 crore trade deals to 220 SHGs

TIRUCHY: The implementation of the state government’s 'Mahalir Thittam' in Tiruchy aiming to empower women self-help groups (SHG) is a success story of sorts as 120 MoUs involving business agreements worth about Rs 12 crore were signed between 220 SHGs in the district and 99 traders from across the state during financial year 2024-25. Through the inked deals, over a hundred products made by the SHGs now find a better and wider market.

As part of the programme, S Suresh, project director of Mahalir Thittam-Tiruchy, pointed to the two buyer-seller meets that his team organised in a “short span of time” earlier this year. “Attracted by the quality of the products made by our self-help groups (on display), agreements worth Rs 12.67 crore were inked. This has greatly motivated other SHGs in the district.”

During the first buyer-seller meet in Tiruchy on January 3, 2025, 106 SHGs and 85 traders participated, and signed 106 MoUs were signed. The agreements covered SHGs’ sale and supply of a wide range of products including agro products such as banana, coconut, flowers, pulses, oil seeds, millets, ghee, honey, palm sugar, and jute products, herbal products, cosmetics, and readymade food items like pickle.

In total, SHG members clinched business deals worth Rs 10.48 crore, officials said. In the second such meet, 114 SHGs and 14 traders participated, resulting in the signing of 14 MoUs valuing to Rs 2.19 crore. Agreements were signed for sale of products like sanitary napkins, wood cold pressed edible oil, and traditional rice varieties, officials added. Seeing the success, many other groups have expressed interest in participating in the upcoming buyer-seller meets, Suresh said.