Dindigul seals 45 shops, cuts 350 water lines over unpaid taxes

DINDIGUL: The Dindigul City Corporation has disconnected around 350 domestic water connections and sealed 45 commercial establishments over non-payment of water and property taxes for the financial year 2024-25.

According to official records, Dindigul corporation’s revenue target in 2024-25 for collecting property tax was Rs 34.46 crore including Rs 8.22 crore pending dues from 2023-24.

An official from the Revenue Section of the Corporation said, “Many assessees showed little interest in paying their taxes, placing a heavy burden on the organisation. During audit checks, it was found that several commercial establishments faced financial hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to payment delays. Despite repeated show-cause notices, the dues remained pending. Consequently, we sealed more than 50 establishments, including 35 shops, over tax arrears.”

The official further added, “In addition, a large number of domestic consumers failed to pay their water taxes. Show-cause notices were issued to over 13,000 assessees during this period. Around 350 water connections were disconnected as a result.

This enforcement move led to immediate payments, with almost all domestic assessees clearing their dues. Currently, nearly all 48,375 domestic accounts have settled their water tax payments. Furthermore, we managed to collect Rs 26.03 crore in property taxes.”