I shut door to Vijay like I did to AIADMK: VCK leader Thirumavalavan on party's strong stance on alliance

PUDUCHERRY: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will never join any alliance that includes BJP or PMK, said party leader Thol Thirumavalavan in Puducherry on Saturday night.

Addressing a public meeting at Periyapet after unveiling the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar at Soorapattu and Thirubuvani, the VCK leader said, “Recently, when actor Vijay invited me to a book launch event, I declined as it could send a wrong message. We must avoid causing confusion or weakening the alliance we are currently part of. Otherwise, it could benefit BJP politically.”

He added, “Just like I closed the door that AIADMK opened for me, I closed the door Vijay opened. I cannot be swayed by offers of posts like deputy CM or by enticing words. Every political decision I make is based on Ambedkar’s principles. Rather than installing his statues, it would be a greater service to future generations to build a library in his name.”

Thirumavalavan further took a jibe at the BJP and said, “If there is one party in India that has never openly supported caste eradication, equality, or reservation, it is the BJP. Other parties may at least speak about it, but has the BJP ever even spoken about caste eradication,” he asked.

Referring to the protests against the DMK government over law and order, he said, “In TN, we have staged many protests over the Vengaivayal, Kallakurichi, and Melpadi incidents. Was it not the AIADMK’s reponsibility to protest as well? Though some mock our journey with DMK, I have not kept all doors open for alliances.”