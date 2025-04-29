CCB completes probe in 94 per cent cases booked in last sixteen months

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has registered 1,005 cases from January 2024 till date of which probe has been completed in 948 cases, an official release said on Monday.

The CCB is a crucial arm of GCP tackling cases of cyber crime, economic offences, organised crimes and other serious criminal activities. It is currently headed by additional commissioner A Radhika IPS.

During this 16-month period, the CCB has arrested 747 people, including 11 cyber criminals, from other states and also secured 121 convictions. As many as 88 suspects were placed under preventive detention, while 707 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were executed successfully. The CCB has handled 8,145 petitions from the public, of which action was taken on 6,023.

Some of the important cases handled by the CCB in the last 16 months include the crackdown on a fake passport racket where two agents from Madurai were arrested, a conviction in a Rs 2.75-crore temple land fraud case, the arrest of an accused in a Rs 10.6-crore international sugar export scam and a Rs 67-crore embezzlement by a former chief business officer of an international school.