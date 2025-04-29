Green power goal up, but TN has not even met last year’s target

CHENNAI: Signalling the centre’s strong push towards clean energy adoption, the Ministry of Power has revised the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) target for Tamil Nadu to 33.01% for the financial year 2025-26, marking a jump from last year’s target of 29.91%.

However, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has failed to meet the previous year’s RPO target, as it managed to achieve only around 26% in FY 2024-25, sources said. According to officials, the final figure will be confirmed after an audit.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said the increased target reflects the centre’s commitment to encourage green energy use. “The state is required to source nearly 33% of its total electricity consumption from renewable sources,” the official said.

The official, however, pointed out that TNGECL depends entirely on private wind and solar projects to meet the RPO targets as it does not have its own power generation facilities. “We have received applications for wind power projects totalling approximately 7,000 MW. Additionally, a few ongoing projects are expected to be completed soon,” the official noted.