Green power goal up, but TN has not even met last year’s target
CHENNAI: Signalling the centre’s strong push towards clean energy adoption, the Ministry of Power has revised the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) target for Tamil Nadu to 33.01% for the financial year 2025-26, marking a jump from last year’s target of 29.91%.
However, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has failed to meet the previous year’s RPO target, as it managed to achieve only around 26% in FY 2024-25, sources said. According to officials, the final figure will be confirmed after an audit.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said the increased target reflects the centre’s commitment to encourage green energy use. “The state is required to source nearly 33% of its total electricity consumption from renewable sources,” the official said.
The official, however, pointed out that TNGECL depends entirely on private wind and solar projects to meet the RPO targets as it does not have its own power generation facilities. “We have received applications for wind power projects totalling approximately 7,000 MW. Additionally, a few ongoing projects are expected to be completed soon,” the official noted.
TNGECL is also planning to enter into new agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to buy solar power during the current fiscal year. Last year, the corporation procured 1,000 MW from SECI.
Highlighting the progress in solar rooftop installations and hydro power, another TNGECL official said, “Solar rooftop capacity has grown significantly from 54.93 MW in 2022 to 404.18 MW in 2025. We plan to gradually add another 200 MW this year to support the RPO goal,” the official said.
On the hydro front, the corporation has increased its total installed capacity from 2,321.90 MW to 2,323.90 MW by upgrading the Moyar Power House in the Nilgiris from 12 MW to 14 MW. “With these steps, we are hopeful of reaching this year’s RPO target,” the official added.