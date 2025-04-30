Greater Chennai police to get social media monitoring, anti-narcotics units

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin formally announced the formation of a social media investigation unit, an anti-narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU) and an organised crime cell in the Greater Chennai Police and allocated Rs 90 lakh for them. It may be noted that the three special cells in GCP are already functioning, and the CM has now formalised it.

Speaking in the Assembly, Stalin also said every district police will get a social media monitoring team, as per documents tabled in the House.

The social media cell has been created to take note of offensive posts which has the potential to create law and order issues, police sources said. The cell will also be in charge of taking down such posts and filing cases.

The cell will coordinate with the National Cybercrime Reporting portal on malicious links and new modus operandi of cyber crimes. It will work under the Central Crime Branch. The ANIU, which has cracked a number of meth peddling cases, and the organised crime cell have been formalised and will work under the Intelligence section.