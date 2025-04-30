Med facilitation cell to help Tamils living overseas: Minister S M Nasar

CHENNAI: A medical facilitation cell will be established to provide streamlined healthcare access to members of non-resident Tamils welfare board in hospitals, Minister for Minorities Welfare S M Nasar said on Tuesday.

The cell will serve as a single-window system enabling non-resident Tamils to connect with hospitals in the state, schedule treatment in advance, and arrange accommodation among other essential services. The scheme will be implemented in collaboration with Tamil Sangams across the world and supported by the health department, he said.

Nasar also announced the launch of TNSKILLS International, aimed at helping youth trained under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme secure jobs abroad.

“Special focus will be placed on professional sectors such as healthcare, engineering, IT and manufacturing. Youth will be trained in written and spoken English, French, German and Arabic to expand their job prospects in various countries,” he added.

In another announcement, Nasar said 25 Sri Lankan Tamils rehabilitation camps across the state will get a library each with computer facility at a cost rs 49.87 lakh. A comprehensive land survey of Waqf properties across the state will be undertaken and the data will be uploaded on Collabland software platform. To support this initiative, 20 additional licenced land surveyors will be appointed, and a sum of Rs 2.28 crore has been allocated.