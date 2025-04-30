Tamil Nadu to drop use of ‘colony’ to denote SC habitations from government records

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that the term ‘colony’, long associated with untouchability and caste-based discrimination, would be removed from government records and public usage.

Making the announcement in the Assembly while replying to the demands for grants for the police department, the CM said the word had historically been used as a euphemism to label and degrade indigenous and marginalised communities and their habitations. Official sources said a detailed order would be issued shortly to outline the procedure for implementing the directive across departments and local bodies.

The move echoes a similar order issued nearly five decades ago. On October 3, 1978, to mark the birth centenary of social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy, the government led by the then CM, M G Ramachandran, passed a G.O. to remove caste names from streets.