Breastfeeding room at Nagapattinam bus stand shut for a year reopened for use

NAGAPATTINAM: Sangeetha A (29), travelling with her one-year-old toddler to Thiruthuraipoondi, found herself in distress when her baby began crying. Spotting a breastfeeding room at a distance brought her brief relief—only to discover it was locked upon reaching it. For the past year, many women have faced similar struggles. But after TNIE brought the issue to the attention of the Nagapattinam Municipal Corporation, the long-shut breastfeeding room at the Perarignar Anna Bus Stand in Velipalayam was finally reopened on Thursday.

The bus stop, which has been operational for decades, has become a prominent transit point due to its proximity to religious landmarks such as the Nagore Andavar Dargah, the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni, and the Singaravelar Temple at Sikkal. Hundreds of women commuters, even thousands of them during festival periods, could not access the breastfeeding room even though it was present at the bus stand.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official at the Nagapattinam Municipal Corporation flagged the misuse of the room by miscreants for unlawful activities. “When the facility is open, miscreants often enter the room and use it for consuming alcohol, littering the place with empty liquor bottles,” the official said.

The official further raised concerns about the lack of constant police personnel presence at the bus stand. “If police surveillance is constantly present, there won’t be any nuisance, and the facility can be opened without any fear,” the official said. TNIE also reported about a police outpost, under the jurisdiction of Velippalayam police station, located just next to the breastfeeding room, which is functional now, that was also seen shut mostly.