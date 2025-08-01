CM Stalin distributes laptops to 136 tribal welfare school students

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday distributed laptops and certificates of appreciation to 136 students from Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools who have secured admission to premier higher education institutions across the country.

Taking to social media after the event, Stalin said he was elated that this is the first event he attended after being discharged from the hospital.

Stalin said he was moved by the stories of the students from underprivileged backgrounds, many of whom had overcome hardships to pursue education.

“It was heartening to hear about their educational journey and their passion for education,” he said.

“Tamil society should celebrate these students, who have become achievers through education and hardwork, as role models,” he stated.