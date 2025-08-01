IAS officer Phanindra Reddy retires, 11 others transferred

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer K Phanindra Reddy, who had been serving as additional chief secretary, transport department, retired on Thursday after 35 years of service. In an order dated July 31 issued by the chief secretary, 11 other IAS officers were transferred to various departments.

Reddy, a 1990-batch officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, had held key positions in Finance, Prohibition & Excise, Home and Municipal Administration and Water Supply departments.

An engineering graduate from Andhra Pradesh, he served as the collector of Perambalur in his first decade of office and served his longest stint as secretary of the Municipal Administration & Water Supply Department from 2014 to 2022.

He also served as Additional Chief Secretary in the Home, Transport, Prohibition & Excise, and General Administration Departments.