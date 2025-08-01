Three cops, including SI, dismissed after DIG confirms involvement in Mukkombu minor abuse case

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Range DIG V Varun Kumar on Wednesday dismissed three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, from service after an internal investigation confirmed their alleged involvement in the sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl at the Mukkombu tourist spot in October 2023, confirmed sources in his office.
The dismissed officers include Sub-Inspector Sasikumar of Jeeyapuram police station, constable Prasad of Navalpattu station, and constable Siddharthan of Jeeyapuram traffic police. Departmental action was taken under Rule 3(a) of the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Conduct Rules, 1955, according to senior police officials.
The incident occurred in October 2023, when a 17-year-old girl, a resident of Ariyamangalam, visited Mukkombu with her 19-year-old male friend. Four men, allegedly in an inebriated state, claimed to be police officers, assaulted the boy, and allegedly took the girl away in a vehicle, where she was allegedly subjected to sexual harassment.
The girl later escaped and lodged a complaint at the Mukkombu police outpost. Following this, police identified the accused as SI Sasikumar, and constables Sankarraja Pandian, Prasad, and Siddharthan—personnel attached to various stations and patrol units. CCTV footage and witness statements corroborated the survivor’s account. The four were suspended by then Superintendent of Police Tiruchy, V Varun Kumar.
A case was registered at the Jeeyapuram All Women Police Station under multiple sections of the POCSO Act, IPC, and the IT Act. All four accused were arrested and remanded till 19.10.2023.
One of the suspended constables, Shankar Rajapandian, is currently lodged in Tiruchy Central Prison under the Goondas Act in an unrelated case involving the smuggling of 117 kg of ganja in Thanjavur in 2024. Departmental inquiry against him is still pending.