Three cops, including SI, dismissed after DIG confirms involvement in Mukkombu minor abuse case

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Range DIG V Varun Kumar on Wednesday dismissed three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, from service after an internal investigation confirmed their alleged involvement in the sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl at the Mukkombu tourist spot in October 2023, confirmed sources in his office.

The dismissed officers include Sub-Inspector Sasikumar of Jeeyapuram police station, constable Prasad of Navalpattu station, and constable Siddharthan of Jeeyapuram traffic police. Departmental action was taken under Rule 3(a) of the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Conduct Rules, 1955, according to senior police officials.

The incident occurred in October 2023, when a 17-year-old girl, a resident of Ariyamangalam, visited Mukkombu with her 19-year-old male friend. Four men, allegedly in an inebriated state, claimed to be police officers, assaulted the boy, and allegedly took the girl away in a vehicle, where she was allegedly subjected to sexual harassment.