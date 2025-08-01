Voter ID cards, poll materials found in garbage vehicle in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: Voter identity cards and other election-related materials were found in a municipal garbage vehicle parked near Pillukadai Sandhu Street in the Manjakuppam area of Cuddalore on Wednesday.

The vehicle, which belongs to the Cuddalore Municipal Corporation, is usually parked in the locality every evening and used for garbage collection the next morning. When sanitation workers arrived to take the vehicle for its routine duty, they found voter ID cards along with items used in elections, including indelible ink bottles, official seals, and badges.

The workers informed municipal officials, who then alerted the revenue department. Cuddalore tahsildar B Mahesh visited the spot and inspected the materials. Initial verification revealed that the voter ID cards belonged to residents of Kallakurichi district.

Revenue officials seized the cards and other items. “An investigation is under way to determine how these materials, including voter ID cards, election ink, seals, and badges, ended up in a municipal garbage vehicle in Cuddalore,” said a revenue department official.