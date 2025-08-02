Patched-up Maniyakaranpalayam-Nallampalayam Road caves in again

COIMBATORE: A key stretch of the Maniyakaranpalayam-Nallampalayam Road in Ward 19 of Coimbatore has caved in once again, sparking outrage among residents and motorists who accuse the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) of gross negligence.

The road, which was damaged during underground drainage (UGD) works months ago, was only recently patched up. However, late on Thursday night, cracks reappeared and quickly worsened, extending over a 200-metre stretch near the Ilango Nagar-Nehru Nagar junction. By Friday morning, deep cavities had formed, making it treacherous for commuters.

Local resident R Murali Kumar, who uses the road daily to commute to work, expressed his frustration. "This road was just relaid a month ago, and it's already crumbling. How can they call this quality work? It's dangerous, especially at night as there are no proper streetlights on this stretch."

Another commuter, S Meena Ravi, a parent of two school-going children, added, "There are no streetlights here, and with the road collapsing, it's extremely risky. Yesterday, a goods truck and a few bikes got stuck in the potholes. What if it were a school van?"

Despite the visible danger, the road remains in use. Motorists, lacking alternative routes, are forced to carefully navigate the broken section. During peak hours, the stretch sees heavy traffic, further worsening the congestion and raising the risk of accidents.